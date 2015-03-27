Nike Inc (NKE) – Intermediate term bullish trend intact above 97.67/95.18

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Current price action has managed to stage a rebound from the “gap” left between 19 and 20 March 2015, pull-back support (in dotted green) and the upward sloping 20-day Moving Average.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the intermediate term ascending channel in place since 08 August 2014 stands at 107.68/109.17.

The 107.68/109.17 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 97.67

Pivot (key support): 95.18

Resistance: 107.68/109.17

Next support: 90.29

Conclusion

As long as the 95.18 pivotal support holds, Nike is likely to see the continuation of its intermediate term bullish trend towards the 107.68/109.17 resistance zone.

However, a break below 95.18 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction to target the next support at 90.29 in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

