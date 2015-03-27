u s shares highlights nike inc 384802015
Nike Inc (NKE) – Intermediate term bullish trend intact above 97.67/95.18
Intermediate support: 97.67
Pivot (key support): 95.18
Resistance: 107.68/109.17
Next support: 90.29
As long as the 95.18 pivotal support holds, Nike is likely to see the continuation of its intermediate term bullish trend towards the 107.68/109.17 resistance zone.
However, a break below 95.18 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction to target the next support at 90.29 in the first instance.
