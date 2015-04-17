u s shares highlights morgan stanley 485032015

Morgan Stanley (MS) – Bullish breakout from “Cup with Handle” formation, further upside potential (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Price action continues to evolve […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2015 6:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Morgan Stanley (MS) – Bullish breakout from “Cup with Handle” formation, further upside potential

Morgan Stanley_within long-term ascending channel

Morgan Stanley_cup with handle bullish breakout(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Price action continues to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 23 July 2012 low. The upper (resistance) and lower boundaries is now at 44.80 and 34.89 respectively (see weekly chart)
  • The 40.60 resistance is the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from October 2008 low to October 2011 low (see weekly chart).
  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is also supporting Morgan Stanley at 34.89 (see daily chart).
  • Price action has stage a bullish breakout from the bullish continuation “Cup with Handle” chart formation on 15 April 2015 with high volume The neckline of this chart formation is now pull-back support at 36.90 (see daily chart).
  • Prior to the bullish breakout on 15 April 2015, the volume has started to increase (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 36.90

Pivot (key support): 34.89

Next support: 31.45

Conclusion

As long as the 34.89 monthly pivotal support is not broken, Morgan Stanley is likely to see a further potential upside movement to target 40.60 before 44.80.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 34.89 may damage the long-term bullish trend in place since 23 July 2012 for a correction towards the next support at 31.45 in the first instance.

*Note that Morgan Stanley will announce its Q1 earnings result on 20 April 2015.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.