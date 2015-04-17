u s shares highlights morgan stanley 485032015
Morgan Stanley (MS) – Bullish breakout from “Cup with Handle” formation, further upside potential (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Price action continues to evolve […]
Intermediate support: 36.90
Pivot (key support): 34.89
Next support: 31.45
As long as the 34.89 monthly pivotal support is not broken, Morgan Stanley is likely to see a further potential upside movement to target 40.60 before 44.80.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 34.89 may damage the long-term bullish trend in place since 23 July 2012 for a correction towards the next support at 31.45 in the first instance.
*Note that Morgan Stanley will announce its Q1 earnings result on 20 April 2015.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
