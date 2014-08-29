Monsanto (MON) – Bullish candlestick detected near support

Pivot (key support): 112.20

Resistance: 121.20 & 128.75

Next support: 108.35

The recent decline seen from Monsanto’s 21 August 2014 high has fallen close to the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel and 200-day Moving Average.

Interestingly, price action has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region. Given such positive elements seen near the 112.20 pivotal support, Monsanto is likely to see a bullish reversal to retest the 21 August swing high at 121.20 and a break above 121.20 may trigger a further rally towards the significant resistance at 128.75.

However, a break below 112.20 may see a deeper slide towards the next support at 108.35

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.