The recent down movement from the 23 December 2014 high has setbacked into the gap support of 46.60/45.90.

Recent price action has formed a bullish “Inverted Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 46.60/45.90 gap support.

The 46.60/45.90 gap support confluences with the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 17 December 2014 low to 23 December 2014 high.

The lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel in place since September 2013 is now at 44.90.

The Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” oversold level.

Intermediate support: 46.60/45.90

Pivot (key support): 44.90

Resistance: 48.89 & 50.05

Next support: 42.20

Based on the above mentioned elements, a bullish reversal is round the corner for Microsoft. As long as the monthly pivotal support at 44.90 is not broken, Microsoft is likely to see a push up towards its range top at 48.89.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 44.90 may damage the long-term bullish trend to see the start of a correction to target 42.20 in the first instance.

