Micron Technology (MU) – Further potential weakness below 29.80 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Since hitting a high of 36.59 on 08 December 2014, […]
(Click to enlarge chart)
Pivot (key resistance): 29.80
Support: 25.66 & 21.45/21.10
Next resistance: 32.90
As long as the 29.80 monthly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Micron may see another round of potential downside movement to retest the 25.66 support (24 March 2015 swing low) before targeting the key support zone of 21.45/21.10
On the other hand, a clearance above 29.80 is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 32.90
