MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Further potential downside within medium term descending channel

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

MGM Resorts International

Recent price action has reacted off the lower boundary of the former ascending range configuration now turns pull-back resistance at 20.95.

The 17 December 2014 swing low is at 17.25.

The next support at 16.52/15.52 corresponds with multiple Fibonacci clusters and this region is also close to the lower boundary of the medium term descending channel.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 20.95

Support: 17.25 & 16.52/15.52

Next resistance: 23.50

Conclusion

As long as the 20.95 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, MGM faces the risk of a further correction towards 17.25 before targeting the significant support zone of 16.52/15.52.

On the other hand, a clearance above 20.95 is likely to negate the bearish tone for a short-term rebound to test the next resistance at 23.50.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.