Metlife (MET) – Bullish breakout from multi-month consolidation

Pivot (key support): 54.00

Resistance: 61.70/61.80

Next support: 49.20

Metlife has managed to stage a bullish breakout from its multi-month consolidation zone in place since Feb 2014. This breakout in price action has been accompanied by an increase in volume coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in Stochastic oscillator close to its oversold region.

As long as the pivot (key support at 54.00) holds, Metlife is likely to see a further upside movement to target the 61.70/61.80 resistance zone (also the potential exit target of the consolidation & 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 03 Feb 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break 54.00 will invalidate the bullish breakout to see a potential correction towards the key support at 49.20 (also close to the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.