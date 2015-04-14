KeyCorp (KEY) – Further upside potential above 13.70 support

Key elements

Price action has continued to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 03 October 2011 with upper and lower boundaries at 16.50/17.19 and 12.60 respectively (see weekly chart).

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel at 16.50/17.19 also confluences closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).

The 20-week Moving Average (in red) is supporting the current price action at 13.70 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see weekly chart)

Recent volume reading has started to increase (see daily chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 13.70

Resistance: 15.60 & 16.50/17.19

Next support: 12.60

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive for KeyCorp. As long as the 13.70 pivotal support holds, KeyCorp is likely to see a further potential upside movement towards 15.60 before targeting the long-term resistance zone of 16.50/17.19.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 13.70 may negate the bullish tone for a decline towards the long-term support at 12.60.

*Note that KeyCorp will announce its Q1 earnings result on 16 April 2015.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.