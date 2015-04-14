u s shares highlights keycorp 470872015
KeyCorp (KEY) – Further upside potential above 13.70 support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Price action has continued to evolve within a long-term ascending […]
Pivot (key support): 13.70
Resistance: 15.60 & 16.50/17.19
Next support: 12.60
Technical elements remain positive for KeyCorp. As long as the 13.70 pivotal support holds, KeyCorp is likely to see a further potential upside movement towards 15.60 before targeting the long-term resistance zone of 16.50/17.19.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 13.70 may negate the bullish tone for a decline towards the long-term support at 12.60.
*Note that KeyCorp will announce its Q1 earnings result on 16 April 2015.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.