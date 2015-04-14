u s shares highlights keycorp 470872015

April 14, 2015 8:10 PM
KeyCorp (KEY) – Further upside potential above 13.70 support

Keycorp_above 20-day MA(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Price action has continued to evolve within a long-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 03 October 2011 with upper and lower boundaries at 16.50/17.19 and 12.60 respectively (see weekly chart).
  • The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel at 16.50/17.19 also confluences closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).
  • The 20-week Moving Average (in red) is supporting the current price action at 13.70 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see weekly chart)
  • Recent volume reading has started to increase (see daily chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 13.70

Resistance: 15.60 & 16.50/17.19

Next support: 12.60

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive for KeyCorp. As long as the 13.70 pivotal support holds, KeyCorp is likely to see a further potential upside movement towards 15.60 before targeting the long-term resistance zone of 16.50/17.19.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 13.70 may negate the bullish tone for a decline towards the long-term support at 12.60.

*Note that KeyCorp will announce its Q1 earnings result on 16 April 2015.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.