iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) – Due for a potential intermediate term decline within long-term bullish trend The Biotechnology industry is one of the leading […]
The Biotechnology industry is one of the leading sectors in the U.S. stock market as illustrated by its relative value charts against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) respectively.
It is paramount to pay close attention to the health of the Biotechnology industry as it is likely to determine the direction of the U.S. stock market because of its current leadership status. Since our last write-up on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index on 15 August 2014 , it has met our upside target of 279.50. Please click on this link to review our previous outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 308.15
Support: 278.80/269.90
Next resistance: 322.80
The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is due for a potential intermediate term decline towards the 278.80/269.90 support zone as long as the 308.15 pivotal resistance is not surpassed.
However, a break above 308.15 is likely to see a “squeeze” up towards the next potential all-time high level set at 322.80 (multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees).
