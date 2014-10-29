iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) – Due for a potential intermediate term decline within long-term bullish trend

The Biotechnology industry is one of the leading sectors in the U.S. stock market as illustrated by its relative value charts against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) respectively.

It is paramount to pay close attention to the health of the Biotechnology industry as it is likely to determine the direction of the U.S. stock market because of its current leadership status. Since our last write-up on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index on 15 August 2014 , it has met our upside target of 279.50. Please click on this link to review our previous outlook.

Key elements

The long-term bullish trend remains intact for the IBB as it continues to evolve in a multi-year ascending channel in place since August 2011 (see weekly chart).

The 50-week Moving Average is supporting the ETF at around 247.85 which also coincides closely with the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2011 low (see weekly chart).

The long-term MACD trend indicator continues to inch upwards (see weekly chart).

Yesterday, the price action has formed a “Star” candlestick pattern which indicates “indecisiveness” at this juncture by the bulls since its strong upside movement from 15 October 2014 low (see daily chart).

Price action is coming close to the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 308.15 which also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees. (see daily chart)

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture (see daily chart).

The 20-day Moving Average and the “gap” seen on 20 October 2014 is supporting the ETF at 278.80/269.90

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 308.15

Support: 278.80/269.90

Next resistance: 322.80

Conclusion

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is due for a potential intermediate term decline towards the 278.80/269.90 support zone as long as the 308.15 pivotal resistance is not surpassed.

However, a break above 308.15 is likely to see a “squeeze” up towards the next potential all-time high level set at 322.80 (multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.