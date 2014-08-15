iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) – Bullish breakout & eying potential new high

A follow-up on the Biotechnology sector Exchange Traded Fund (IBB) that has met our earlier upside target of 254.10 as mentioned in one of our earlier highlights dated 08 April 2014. Please click on this link for the report.

Intermediate support: 253.98

Pivot (key support): 247.35

Resistance: 279.50

Next support: 235.08 & 213.78

The Biotechnology industry is a subset of the key Healthcare sector that has been one of the market leaders in the U.S. stock market since the start of 2014.

The IBB has just triggered a bullish breakout from its recent intermediate term consolidation formation. In addition, the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% level. Any potential pull-back in price action should be held at the 253.98 support (lower boundary ascending channel in place since 15 April 2014 & pull-back support of the former consolidation) with a maximum set at the 247.35 pivotal level. IBB is likely to resume its upside movement to target a new potential high at 279.50 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 15 April 2014 low.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the pivotal support at 247.35 may see a decline towards 235.08 and only a break below 235.08 is likely to trigger a correction towards the next support at 213.78.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.