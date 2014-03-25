u s shares highlights hess corp solarcity corp stratasys 49532014

Hess Corp (HES) – Forming a bullish continuation “Cup with Handle” pattern

Graph-Hess has formed an impending bullish continuation chart pattern

Pivot (key support): 79.00

Resistance: 82.50 & 92.90

Next support: 73.35

The multi-month uptrend remains intact for Hess Corp as it manages to hold above its major trendline support joining the lows since 26 June 2012. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to hover above its centreline which reinforces the strength of the current uptrend.

Current price action has traced out a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup with Handle” and this pattern remains valid as long as the pivot (key support) at 79.00 holds. A break above the neckline of the “Cup with Handle” pattern at 82.50 is likely to trigger a rally towards 92.90 (potential exit upside target of the “Cup with Handle”).

However, a break below 79.00 is likely to see a decline towards the next support at 73.35

 

SolarCity (SCTY) – Bullish “Hammer” candlestick seen at ascending channel support

Graph-SolarCity has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called

Pivot (key support): 58.74

Resistance: 72.50 & 88.35

Next support: 44.98

The recent plunge from the 88.35 high seen on 26 Feb 2014 has managed to stall at the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 04 Sep 2013. Interestingly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” has been formed at this juncture coupled with an oversold reading seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 58.74 holds, SolarCity is likely to see a push up to test its intermediate resistance at 72.50 (also the 50-day Moving Average) and only a break above 72.50 may trigger a further rally towards its recent swing high at 88.35.

On the other hand, a break below 58.74 is likely to damage the current multi-month uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 44.98.

 

Stratasys (SSYS) – Further weakness is expected towards long-term trendline support

Graph-Stratasys is still above its long-term trendline support

Graph-Stratasys triggered a bearish reversal chart pattern

Pivot (key resistance): 117.96

Support: 93.45

Next resistance: 129.26

Stratasys has triggered a bearish reversal chart pattern called “Head & Shoulders” (see daily chart) and the MACD trend indicator continues to trend downwards below its centreline. These observations suggest that the bears are in control.

As long as the pivot (key resistance) at 117.96 is not surpassed, Stratasys is likely to see a decline to test its long-term trendline support at 93.45 (see weekly chart). However, a break above 117.96 is likely to damage the bearish tone to see a push up towards the next resistance at 129.26.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

