GoPro Inc (GPRO) – Potential multi-month upside movement to resume above 49.16

(Click to enlarge chart)

With reference to our last highlight on GoPro dated on 12 June 2015, the stock has retreated from the 61.19 resistance and declined towards the 50.00 support as expected.

Key elements

Recent price action has stalled at the 49.16 level which confluences with the lower boundary (support) of ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 10 March 2015 low and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 10 March 2015 low to 08 June 2015 high.

Recent price action has formed a double bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern right above the 49.16 support.

The reaction off the 49.16 support has been accompanied by a relative high volume reading.

The Stochastic momentum oscillator has just exited from the oversold region

The long-term 69.80/74.46 significant resistance coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 07 October 2014 high to 10 March 2015 low and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 March 2015 low to 06 July 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 49.16

Resistance: 61.19 & 69.80/74.46

Next support: 37.24

Conclusion

As long as the 49.16 pivotal support holds, GoPro is likely to see the start of a potential multi-month upside movement to target the 08 June 2015 swing high at 61.19 before the significant 69.80/74.46 resistance zone.

On the contrary, failure to hold above 49.16 is likely to invalidate the expected bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 37.24

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.