GoPro Inc (GPRO) – Potential “recovery” in place above 42.65 support

GoPro Inc which was the “poster boy” in the U.S. market last year as it soared by 243% from its IPO debut on June 2014 to hit a peak of 98.47 printed on 07 October 2014.

Thereafter, “gravity” took over which lead to a horrendous decline of 57% to a low of 42.65 seen on 10 February 2015! Let’s us take a look at its current technical elements.

Key elements

The 42.65 low printed on 10 February 2015 corresponds with a Fibonacci cluster (in light blue box).

The price decline seen from 09 February to 11 February 2015 has been accompanied by lower volume.

The recent positive price action (Bullish Marubozu) has broken above a former trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 November 2014. This break has been accompanied by a high volume reading relatively.

The RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal before its breakout from its former trendline resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 42.65

Resistance: 65.10/69.23

Next support: 36.10

Conclusion

Elements have turned positive for GoPro. As long as the 42.65 monthly pivotal support holds, GoPro is likely to see a recovery towards the 65.10/69.23 resistance zone.

On the other hand, a break below 42.65 may see the continuation of the multi-month bearish trend to target the next support at 36.10.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.