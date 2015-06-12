GoPro Inc (GPRO) – Potential intermediate decline in progress below 61.19

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, GoPro th wave target (0.764 Fibonacci projection from 10 March 2015 low to 06 May 2015 low at 61.19.

wave target (0.764 Fibonacci projection from 10 March 2015 low to 06 May 2015 low at 61.19. The recent decline from 61.19 has been accompanied by an increasing volume.

The intermediate RSI oscillator has broken below its trendline support.

The trendline support joining the lows since 10 March 2015 is at 50.00 which also confluences with the 50-day Moving Average and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 10 March 2015 high to 08 June 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 61.19

Support: 50.00 & 46.32

Next resistance: 69.80

Conclusion

As long as the 61.19 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, GoPro may see a corrective decline towards the 50.00 support with a maximum limit set at 46.32 before another potential bullish cycle materialises.

On the other hand, a break above 61.19 is likely to invalidate the expected corrective movement to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target the next resistance at 69.80.

Source: Charts are from eSignal