GoPro Inc (GPRO) – Potential intermediate decline in progress below 61.19

Key elements
Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, GoPro has
Pivot (key resistance): 61.19
Support: 50.00 & 46.32
Next resistance: 69.80
As long as the 61.19 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, GoPro may see a corrective decline towards the 50.00 support with a maximum limit set at 46.32 before another potential bullish cycle materialises.
On the other hand, a break above 61.19 is likely to invalidate the expected corrective movement to see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target the next resistance at 69.80.
Source: Charts are from eSignal