Google Inc (GOOGL) – “Bottomed out” for a potential multi-month upside movement Since hitting a record high of 615.04 printed on 26 February 2014, Google […]
Since hitting a record high of 615.04 printed on 26 February 2014, Google Inc. has tumbled by 19% and underperformed the broad market in 2014 as the benchmark S&P 500 index soared to an all-time high of 2093 seen on 29 December 2014.
In additional, its recent Q4 2014 earnings release on 29 January 2015 came in below expectations, making it the fifth consecutive quarter of “earnings misses”.
However from a technical analysis perspective, Google may not be in such a “bad shape”. Let’s us review its latest technical elements.
Pivot (key support): 512.35
Resistance: 597.20/605.10
Next support: 497.19 & 453.94
The multi-month bearish trend for Google in place since 26 February 2014 high has started to show signs of “bottoming out”. As long as the 512.35 monthly pivotal support holds, Google is likely to see a recovery towards 597.20/605.10.
However, failure to hold above 512.35 may see a retest of the significant support at 497.19 and only a clear break below it is likely to see a deeper decline towards the next support (gap) at 453.94.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
