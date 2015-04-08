Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout above 193.60

Due to the latest 4 for 1 stock split on Visa (V) dated 19 March 2015, Goldman Sachs Group has now become the highest weightage component stock in the “venerable” Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock index.

Given that its Q1 2015 earnings result is coming up soon (April 16 2015), let us take a look at its current technical elements.

Key elements

Price action has continued to evolve within a long-term ascending channel in place since 24 July 2012 with the upper boundary (resistance) at 230.50 (see weekly chart).

The 230.50 resistance also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 17 November 2008 low to 03 October 2011 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports (see weekly chart).

In the medium term from the highs since 08 December 2014 , price action has traced out a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup with Handle” (in shaded green boxes) with the neckline resistance at 193.60. The 193.60 level also coincides with the 12 October 2009 swing high (see weekly & daily charts).

The exit potential of the bullish “Cup with Handle” configuration stands at 216.50 (see daily chart).

The 213.30/216.50 resistance zone confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The recent upswing seen in price action from 10 March 2015 has been accompanied by an increasing volume (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 182.70

Resistance: 193.60, 213.30/216.50 & 230.50

Next support: 172.30

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned technical elements, Goldman Sachs is poised for a potential bullish breakout. A clear break above 193.60 (daily close) is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target 213.30/216.50 before 230.50.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 182.70 monthly pivotal support may damage the expected bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 172.30

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.