Due to the latest 4 for 1 stock split on Visa (V) dated 19 March 2015, Goldman Sachs Group has now become the highest weightage component stock in the “venerable” Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock index.
Given that its Q1 2015 earnings result is coming up soon (April 16 2015), let us take a look at its current technical elements.
Pivot (key support): 182.70
Resistance: 193.60, 213.30/216.50 & 230.50
Next support: 172.30
Based on the above mentioned technical elements, Goldman Sachs is poised for a potential bullish breakout. A clear break above 193.60 (daily close) is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target 213.30/216.50 before 230.50.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 182.70 monthly pivotal support may damage the expected bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 172.30
Source: Charts are from eSignal
