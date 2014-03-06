u s shares highlights first solar jp morgan 46882014

March 6, 2014
First Solar (FSLR) – impending bullish “Cup with Handle” continuation pattern for breakout play

Resistance: 58.30 & 69.60

Support: 53.65 & 47.75

Since hitting its 14 Nov 2013 high, First Solar has been consolidating but it has traced out an interesting formation.

From its 47.75 low seen on 05 Feb 2014, its price action has formed a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup with Handle” (in purple). A break above the neckline resistance of this pattern at 58.30 is likely to trigger a rally towards 69.60 which is the potential upside projection target of the “Cup with Handle” pattern.

However, a break below 53.65 will invalidate the pattern to see a decline to retest the key support at 47.75

 

JP Morgan (JPM) – bullish breakout, eyeing the top of the ascending channel

Graph-bullish breakout seen in JP Morgan

Pivot (key support): 55.69

Resistance: 61.80

Next support: 50.13

Recent price action has broken out of its former trendlline resistance and prior to this bullish breakout, the volume has started to increase steadily. These observations suggest that market participants’ commitment is in line with the jump in share price.

As long as the pivot (key support) which is also the 100-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel at 55.69 holds, JP Morgan is likely to see a further upside movement to target 61.80 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 03 Feb 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below 55.69 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 50.13.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

