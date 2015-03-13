FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Resuming its multi-month bullish trend above 41.00

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” has been detected at the 41.00 support and upward sloping 34-day Moving Average.

The recent price up movement from 11 March 2015 has been accompanied by an increasing volume.

The Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at the oversold region which suggests a revival in upside momentum.

The 55.70/52.67 resistance zone coincides closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 41.00

Resistance: 55.70/52.67

Next support: 36.85

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend in place since 13 October 2014. As long as the 41.00 monthly pivotal support holds, FireEye is likely to see a potential upside movement to target the 55.70/52.67 resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 41.00 may see a disruption of the bullish trend for a decline to test the next support at 36.85.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.