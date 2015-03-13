u s shares highlights fireeye inc 317252015

FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Resuming its multi-month bullish trend above 41.00 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” has been […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2015 6:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Resuming its multi-month bullish trend above 41.00

FireEye - bullish signal at support(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” has been detected at the 41.00 support and upward sloping 34-day Moving Average.
  • The recent price up movement from 11 March 2015 has been accompanied by an increasing volume.
  • The Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at the oversold region which suggests a revival in upside momentum.
  • The 55.70/52.67 resistance zone coincides closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 41.00

Resistance: 55.70/52.67

Next support: 36.85

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend in place since 13 October 2014. As long as the 41.00 monthly pivotal support holds, FireEye is likely to see a potential upside movement to target the 55.70/52.67 resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 41.00 may see a disruption of the bullish trend for a decline to test the next support at 36.85.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.