Fidelity National Financial (FNF) – Bullish signals detected at support

Pivot (key support): 32.40

Resistance: 35.55

Next support: 30.70

The recent slide seen in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) from its 13 May 2015 high at 34.78 has started show potential signs of a bullish reversal. Firstly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “One White Soldier” has been sighted at the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 50-day Moving Average. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 32.40 holds, FNF is likely to see a push up to target 35.55 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 08 Apr 2014 low).

However, a break below 32.40 may invalidate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 30.70.

