FedEx (FDX) – Further upside potential

Intermediate support: 147.50

Pivot (key support): 145.10

Resistance: 155.30 & 162.00

Next support: 138.40

FedEx has managed to stage a turn around after a 6% tumble from its 17 July 2014 high. Recent price actions have continued to exhibit upside momentum due to several positive elements.

Firstly, price action has pierced above the 20 and 50-day Moving Averages. Secondly, the upswing seen since 06 August 2014 has been accompanied by an increase in volume. Thirdly, the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support.

Overall, any potential pull-back should be supported at the 147.50 intermediate support (lower boundary of the ascending channel) with a maximum limit set at the 145.10 pivot (key support) for a potential upside movement to retest the 17 July 2014 swing high at 155.30 before targeting 162.00 (upper boundary of the ascending channel + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 04 February 2014 low).

On the other hand, failure to hold above 145.10 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 138.40 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.