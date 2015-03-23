Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) – Rebounded from channel support at 54.00

Key elements

Electronic Arts

The upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is also acting as a support at 54.00.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 65.90.

The 61.80 and 64.50/65.90 resistances also confluences closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 54.00

Resistance: 61.80 and 64.50/65.90

Next support: 48.34

Conclusion

As long as the 54.00 monthly pivotal support holds, EA is likely to see a potential further upside movement to target 61.80 before 64.50/65.90.

However, failure to hold above 54.00 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend to see a correction towards the 48.34 support in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

