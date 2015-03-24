Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Positive elements detected at gap support

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Price action has managed to stage a rebound from its gap support with a high volume reading.

The RSI oscillator has broken above its former trendline resistance and 50% level. This observation suggests a revival in upside momentum.

The lower limit of gap support at 47.00 also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 29 January 2015 low to 20 February 2015 high.

The trendline resistance connecting the highs since 20 February 2015 stands at 55.60

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) stands at 77.40 which is also a standard fifth wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection – Elliot Wave principal).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 47.00

Resistance: 55.60, 70.48 & 77.40

Next support: 33.15

Conclusion

A break above the intermediate trendline resistance at 55.60 is likely to reinforce the start of another potential upside movement for Cyberark Software to target the 20 February 2015 swing high at 70.48 before 77.40.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 47.00 monthly pivotal support may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 33.15

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.