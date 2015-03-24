u s shares highlights cyberark software ltd 369562015
Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Positive elements detected at gap support (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Price action has managed to stage a rebound […]
Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Positive elements detected at gap support (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Price action has managed to stage a rebound […]
Pivot (key support): 47.00
Resistance: 55.60, 70.48 & 77.40
Next support: 33.15
A break above the intermediate trendline resistance at 55.60 is likely to reinforce the start of another potential upside movement for Cyberark Software to target the 20 February 2015 swing high at 70.48 before 77.40.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 47.00 monthly pivotal support may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 33.15
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.