CME Group (CME) – Recovery remains intact

Pivot (key support): 72.25

Resistance: 77.75/78.30

Next support: 66.45

The “light” continues to shine for CME after it manages to reverse its prior intermediate term downtrend on 15 April 2014.

The recent minor pull-back has managed to find support at the 72.25 level (prior significant resistance now turns support & 50/100-day Moving Averages). In addition, a couple of positive elements have been sighted at the 72.25 level. Firstly, price action has formed a “Bullish Marubozu” candlestick pattern. Secondly, the recent upswing seen before the minor pull-back has been accompanied increasing volume since 11 July 2014. Thirdly, the Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region.

Based on these elements, CME is likely to see another round of potential rally to target the 77.75/78.30 significant resistance zone (also corresponds closely with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 15 April 2014 low + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 18 December 2013 high + upper boundary of the ascending channel).

However, failure to hold above the 72.25 pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 66.45.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.