u s shares highlights cme group 2 465472015

CME Group (CME) – Potential bullish reversal above 88.90 (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Recent price action has managed to find support at the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2015 5:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CME Group (CME) – Potential bullish reversal above 88.90

CME_weekly Dragonfly Doji at support

CME_eying top of the ascending channel(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Recent price action has managed to find support at the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 11 July 2014 and 20-week Moving Average after a decline of 10% from its 20 March 2015 swing high at 100.50 (see weekly chart).
  • Price action has formed a weekly bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern right at the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel and 20-werk Moving Average which suggests that the a potential bullish reversal in price action is round the corner (see weekly chart).
  • The upper boundary of the medium ascending channel stands at 104.40/105.50 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region (see daily chart).
  • The support at 83.66/82.60 also coincides closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in purple) (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 88.90

Resistance: 100.50 & 104.40/105.50

Next support: 83.66/82.60

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest a potential bullish reversal is round the corner. As long as the 88.90 monthly pivotal support holds, CME Group is likely to see a recovery to retest the 20 March 2015 swing high at 100.50 before targeting the 104.40/105.50 significant resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 88.90 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a further slide towards the next support at 83.66/82.60

*Note that CME Group will announce its Q1 earnings result on 30 April 2015.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.