CME Group (CME) – Potential bullish reversal above 88.90

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Recent price action has managed to find support at the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 11 July 2014 and 20-week Moving Average after a decline of 10% from its 20 March 2015 swing high at 100.50 (see weekly chart).

Price action has formed a weekly bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern right at the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel and 20-werk Moving Average which suggests that the a potential bullish reversal in price action is round the corner (see weekly chart).

The upper boundary of the medium ascending channel stands at 104.40/105.50 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region (see daily chart).

The support at 83.66/82.60 also coincides closely with the 200-day Moving Average (in purple) (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 88.90

Resistance: 100.50 & 104.40/105.50

Next support: 83.66/82.60

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest a potential bullish reversal is round the corner. As long as the 88.90 monthly pivotal support holds, CME Group is likely to see a recovery to retest the 20 March 2015 swing high at 100.50 before targeting the 104.40/105.50 significant resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 88.90 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a further slide towards the next support at 83.66/82.60

*Note that CME Group will announce its Q1 earnings result on 30 April 2015.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.