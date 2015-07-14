u s shares highlights celgene corporation 843792015
*Note: Celgene will announce its Q2 2015 earnings result on 23 July 2015.
Intermediate support: 116.85
Pivot (key support): 112.75
Resistance: 129.06 & 138.00/142.10
Next support: 96.15
Technical elements are suggesting that Celgene should resume its long-term upside movement at this juncture. As long as the 116.85 pivotal support holds, Celgene is likely to see a potential rally retest its recent 20 March 2015 swing high at 129.06 before targeting the significant resistance zone at 138.00/142.10.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 112.75 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the long-term bullish trend to see a slide towards the next support at 96.15 in the first instance.
