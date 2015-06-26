u s shares highlights blackrock inc 757292015

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) – Risk of multi-week downside movement below 363.53  (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements BlackRock continues to evolve within a long-term bullish […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2015 6:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) – Risk of multi-week downside movement below 363.53 

BlackRock_long-term ascendng channel

BlackRock_bearish below 363.53(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • BlackRock continues to evolve within a long-term bullish dynamic as depicted by the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 03 October 2011 (see weekly chart).
  • It has retreated from the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel which also confluence with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from various degrees at 382.20.
  • The median line (support) of the long-term ascending channel stands at 324.80 which also coincides closely with the 23.6% of the Fibonacci retracement of the broad upside movement from 03 October 2011 low to 17 February 2015 high (see weekly chart).
  • Yesterday’s price action has broken below the former trendline support (in dotted green) joining the lows since 16 December 2014. In addition, the recent down move seen since 22 June 2015 has been accompanied by an increase in volume relatively (see daily chart).
  • The 336.55 support also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 17 February 2015 high to 29 April 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • Both the long and intermediate term RSI oscillators remain bearish below their resistances (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 363.53

Support: 336.55 & 324.80

Next resistance: 382.80 & 401.70

Conclusion

As long as the 363.53 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, BlackRock is likely to shape a further potential multi-week downside movement to target 336.55 before 324.80 next before its long-term bullish movement resumes

On the other hand, a clearance above 363.53 may invalidated the multi-week bearish scenario for a push up to retest the significant 17 February 2015 swing high at 382.80.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.