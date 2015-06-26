BlackRock Inc. (BLK) – Risk of multi-week downside movement below 363.53

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

BlackRock

It has retreated from the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel which also confluence with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from various degrees at 382.20.

The median line (support) of the long-term ascending channel stands at 324.80 which also coincides closely with the 23.6% of the Fibonacci retracement of the broad upside movement from 03 October 2011 low to 17 February 2015 high (see weekly chart).

Yesterday’s price action has broken below the former trendline support (in dotted green) joining the lows since 16 December 2014. In addition, the recent down move seen since 22 June 2015 has been accompanied by an increase in volume relatively (see daily chart).

The 336.55 support also confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 17 February 2015 high to 29 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

Both the long and intermediate term RSI oscillators remain bearish below their resistances (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 363.53

Support: 336.55 & 324.80

Next resistance: 382.80 & 401.70

Conclusion

As long as the 363.53 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, BlackRock is likely to shape a further potential multi-week downside movement to target 336.55 before 324.80 next before its long-term bullish movement resumes

On the other hand, a clearance above 363.53 may invalidated the multi-week bearish scenario for a push up to retest the significant 17 February 2015 swing high at 382.80.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

