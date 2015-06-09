Baidu Inc (BIDU) – Continuation of the medium term downside movement below 215.21

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Price action has formed a bearish candlestick pattern called “Bearish Engulfing” right below the pull-back resistance (in red).

The recent up move from 12 May 2015 low has been accompanied by declining volume.

The lower boundary (support) of the medium term descending channel (in pink) in place since 13 November 2014 stands at 183.35 which also confluences with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 13 November 2014 high to 27 April 2015 high.

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 215.21

Support: 183.35 & 171.00/167.47

Next resistance: 236.10

Conclusion

As long as the 215.21 pivotal resistance (gap) is not surpassed, Baidu is likely to face further downside pressure for a correction to target 183.35 before 171.00/167.47.

On the other hand, a break above 215.21 may invalidate the bearish move for a push up to test the next resistance at 236.10.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

