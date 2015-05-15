u s shares highlights avago technologies 614122015
Avago Technologies (AVGO) – Bullish breakout above 122.80/113.90 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Avago Technologies has managed to break above both the former short-term […]
Intermediate support: 122.80
Pivot (key support): 113.90
Resistance: 144.85 & 156.65
Next support: 90.88
As long as the 113.90 pivotal support holds, Avago Technologies is likely to resume its medium term upside movement to target 144.85 next.
On the other, failure to hold above 113.90 may invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 90.88.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.