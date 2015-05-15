Avago Technologies (AVGO) – Bullish breakout above 122.80/113.90

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Avago Technologies

The former short-term trendline resistance and 20-day Moving Average (in red) are supporting the stock at 122.80.

This bullish breakout has been accompanied by an increase in volume.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 low stands at 144.85 with also coincides with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from Nov 2009 low to October 2014 low.

The last swing low at 113.90 (29 April 2015) also coincides closely with the 100-day Moving Average (in light green).

The intermediate RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 122.80

Pivot (key support): 113.90

Resistance: 144.85 & 156.65

Next support: 90.88

Conclusion

As long as the 113.90 pivotal support holds, Avago Technologies is likely to resume its medium term upside movement to target 144.85 next.

On the other, failure to hold above 113.90 may invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 90.88.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

