u s shares highlights avago technologies 614122015

Avago Technologies (AVGO) – Bullish breakout above 122.80/113.90 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Avago Technologies has managed to break above both the former short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2015 8:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Avago Technologies (AVGO) – Bullish breakout above 122.80/113.90

Avago Technologies - bullish breakout(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Avago Technologies has managed to break above both the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) joining the highs since 30 March 2015 and 20-day Moving Average (in red).
  • The former short-term trendline resistance and 20-day Moving Average (in red) are supporting the stock at 122.80.
  • This bullish breakout has been accompanied by an increase in volume.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 06 January 2015 low stands at 144.85 with also coincides with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from Nov 2009 low to October 2014 low.
  • The last swing low at 113.90 (29 April 2015) also coincides closely with the 100-day Moving Average (in light green).
  • The intermediate RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 122.80

Pivot (key support): 113.90

Resistance: 144.85 & 156.65

Next support: 90.88

Conclusion

As long as the 113.90 pivotal support holds, Avago Technologies is likely to resume its medium term upside movement to target 144.85 next.

On the other, failure to hold above 113.90 may invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 90.88.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.