Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Potential multi-month bullish trend to resume above 125.60/118.90 support
*Note: Apple will announce its Q3 2015 earnings result on Tuesday, 21 July 2015.
With reference to our last research highlight dated on 07 April 2015, Apple (AAPL) has managed to shape the expected upswing and met the first upside target at 133.60 before a consolidation materialised.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous highlight on Apple. Let us review its current technical elements before its Q3 2015 earnings announcement.
Intermediate support: 125.60
Pivot (key support): 118.90
Resistance: 133.60 & 141.10/145.30
Next support: 103.70
Technical elements have turned positive for Apple and any potential pull-back in price action is likely to be held by the key support zone at 125.60/118.90 before a potential multi-month rally resumes towards the 133.60 range top before targeting the 141.10/145.30 significant resistance zone.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 118.90 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the multi-month bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 103.70 in the first instance.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.