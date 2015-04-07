Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Medium term bullish trend should resume above 118.90

As per highlighted in our last report dated on 09 March 2015, Apple (AAPL) has indeed shaped the expected decline from its 24 February 2015 swing high at 133.60 and it is coming close to our pre-defined support at 118.93.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous highlight on Apple. Now, time is “ripe” for a review on its latest technical elements before its Q2 2015 earnings announcement out on 27 April 2015.

Key elements

Price action has managed to find support at its upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and broke above its former short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 February 2015 (in dotted green) (see daily chart).

The lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries of the intermediate term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 16 April 2014 low stands at 118.90 and 141.10/145.30 respectively.

The 118.90 support also confluences with a Fibonacci retracement cluster (see daily chart).

The 141.10/145.30 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced (see daily chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 118.90

Resistance: 133.60 & 141.10/145.30

Next support: 103.70/100.70

Conclusion

As long as the 118.90 pivotal support holds, Apple is likely to resume its potential upside movement to retest the 24 February 2015 swing high at 133.60 before targeting the 141.10/145.30 resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 118.90 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the key long term support zone at 103.70/100.70 (also close to the 200-day Moving Average – in light green).

