Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Showing potential signs of “bottoming out” above 103.70 support
Apple was featured as one of our shares highlights dated on 09 January 2014 (Intermediate term decline is likely to over). Since the last highlight, Apple has managed to hold above the key support at 103.70 as expected.
Apple will be announcing its Q1 2015 earnings today, 27 January 2015 after the market closes. Let’s us review its technical elements to shed some “light”.
Pivot (key support): 103.70
Resistance: 114.77 & 124.40/128.80
Next support: 93.50
Current elements are still positive for Apple and a break above the “W” bottom neckline resistance at 114.77 is likely to reinforce the continuation of its multi-month bullish trend to target the significant resistance zone at 124.40/128.80.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the monthly pivot support at 103.70 may negate the expected bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 93.50 (the median line of the long-term ascending channel).
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.