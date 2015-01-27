u s shares highlights apple inc 3 113202015

Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Showing potential signs of “bottoming out” above 103.70 support Apple was featured as one of our shares highlights dated on 09 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2015 11:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Showing potential signs of “bottoming out” above 103.70 support

Apple - within long-term bullish dynamic

Apple - W bottom

Apple was featured as one of our shares highlights dated on 09 January 2014 (Intermediate term decline is likely to over). Since the last highlight, Apple has managed to hold above the key support at 103.70 as expected.

Apple will be announcing its Q1 2015 earnings today, 27 January 2015 after the market closes. Let’s us review its technical elements to shed some “light”.

Key elements  

  • Since 29 December 2014, Apple has traced out an impending bullish “W” bottom configuration with neckline resistance at 114.77.
  • Recent price action continues to hold above the key significant support at 103.70.
  • The 103.70 support confluences with the lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 15 April 2014, 144-day Moving Average and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The upper boundaries of both the longer-term and shorter-term ascending channels are pointing towards the 124.40/128.80 zone (see weekly chart).
  • The 124.40/128.80 zone also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster and the exit potential of the “W” bottom configuration (see daily & weekly charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 103.70

Resistance: 114.77 & 124.40/128.80

Next support: 93.50

Conclusion

Current elements are still positive for Apple and a break above the “W” bottom neckline resistance at 114.77 is likely to reinforce the continuation of its multi-month bullish trend to target the significant resistance zone at 124.40/128.80.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the monthly pivot support at 103.70 may negate the expected bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 93.50 (the median line of the long-term ascending channel).

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.