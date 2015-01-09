Apple (AAPL) – Intermediate term decline is likely to be over

In our last highlight dated on 02 December 2014, Apple has indeed declined as expected and almost met the support level at 103.75. Please click on this link to see more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

Recent price action has rebounded from the 20-week Moving Average and the lower boundary of an ascending channel (in green) in place since 14 April 2014 at 103.70 (see weekly chart).

The recent price rebound has been accompanied by an increase in volume (see weekly chart).

The upper boundaries of both the longer-term and shorter-term ascending channels are pointing towards the 124.80/128.40 zone (see weekly chart).

The 124.80/128.40 zone also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 103.70

Resistance: 119.75 & 124.80/128.40

Next support: 93.10

Conclusion

Based on its current technical elements, it appears that the intermediate term decline seen in Apple from its 25 November 2014 swing high at 119.75 has managed to find a significant support at 103.70.

It is likely that the multi-month bullish trend may resume for Apple as long as the monthly pivotal support at 103.70 holds for a potential upside movement towards 119.75 before the next significant resistance zone at 124.80/128.40.

However, a break below 103.70 may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide towards the next support at 93.10.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.