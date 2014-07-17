Amgen (AMGN) – Bullish “Hammer” seen at support zone

Pivot (key support): 115.70

Resistance: 122.85 & 127.15

Next support: 109.70

The recent slide seen in Amgen from its 03 Jul 2014 high has managed to stall at a confluence zone of support (50/200-day Moving Averages + lower boundary of ascending channel + 50% Fibonacci retracement from 28 Apr 2014 low).

Interestingly, current price action has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at this significant juncture coupled with an oversold reading seen in the Stochastic oscillator. All these elements suggest that Amgen is likely to see a potential upswing movement towards 122.85 before 127.15 (horizontal resistance & upper boundary of the ascending channel.

However, a break below the 115.70 pivot (key support) is likely to damage the on-going uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 109.70

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.