u s shares highlights american express company 84952015
American Express Company (AXP) – Bearish signals sighted at resistance Key elements A “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern has been sighted at the 95.00 trendline resistance. […]
Pivot (key resistance): 95.00
Support: 90.57 & 88.20
Next resistance: 100.45/102.37
As long as the monthly pivotal resistance at 95.00 is not surpassed, American Express Company is likely to shape a decline towards the gap support at 90.57.
However, a break above 95.00 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 100.45/102.37.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.