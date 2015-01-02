American Express Company (AXP) – Bearish signals sighted at resistance

Key elements

A “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern has been sighted at the 95.00 trendline resistance.

The gap support stands at 90.57 which correspond closely with the 50-day Moving Average.

The recent push up in price action from the 16 December 2014 low has been accompanied by lacklustre volume.

The RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

The 100.45/102.37 level is determined by multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 95.00

Support: 90.57 & 88.20

Next resistance: 100.45/102.37

Conclusion

As long as the monthly pivotal resistance at 95.00 is not surpassed, American Express Company is likely to shape a decline towards the gap support at 90.57.

However, a break above 95.00 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 100.45/102.37.

