Ameren Corp (AEE) – Continuation of the multi-month bullish trend above 44.12 support

Key elements

The recent decline from its 48.14 swing high printed on 29 December 2014 has been accompanied by declining volume.

Price actions continue to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 26 September 2014 with lower limit now at 44.12.

The upward sloping 50-day Moving Average is coming to support Ameren at 44.12.

The Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has started to pick up.

The upper limit of the ascending channel at 49.55/50.45 confluences closing with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 44.12

Resistance: 48.14 & 49.55/50.45

Next support: 41.95

Conclusion

Based on its current technical elements, Ameren Corp is likely to resume its multi-month upside movement to retest its 29 December 2014 swing high at 48.14 before targeting the significant resistance zone at 49.55/50.45 as long as the monthly pivotal support at 44.12 holds.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 41.95 may damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 41.95.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

