Ameren Corp (AEE) – Continuation of the multi-month bullish trend above 44.12 support Key elements The recent decline from its 48.14 swing high printed […]
Pivot (key support): 44.12
Resistance: 48.14 & 49.55/50.45
Next support: 41.95
Based on its current technical elements, Ameren Corp is likely to resume its multi-month upside movement to retest its 29 December 2014 swing high at 48.14 before targeting the significant resistance zone at 49.55/50.45 as long as the monthly pivotal support at 44.12 holds.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 41.95 may damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 41.95.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.