Amazon (AMZN) – Forming a bullish continuation pattern above key support

Resistance: 377.50 & 383.10/388.40

Support: 284.50

The decline from its current all-time high at 408.06 seen on 22 Jan 2014 has managed to stall at the key long-term trendline support in place since 17 Nov 2008 (see weekly chart).

Interestingly, Amazon has exhibited three positive elements at this long-term trendline support, Firstly, current price action has traced out a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup with Handle” (see shaded blue boxes in daily chart). Secondly, the formation of the “Cup” has been accompanied by an increase in volume which suggests a possible accumulation by the bulls. Thirdly, the RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and continued to hold above its trendline support.

A break above the neckline of the “Cup with Handle” pattern at 337.50 may trigger a bullish breakout to target the resistance zone of 383.10/388.40 (also the exit potential of the “Cup with Handle” pattern).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

