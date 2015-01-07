u s shares highlights alibaba group 2 85752015
Alibaba Group (BABA) – Reacted off significant support Key elements The recent down move from its 13 November 2014 high has managed to reacted off […]
Pivot (key support): 99.70
Resistance: 111.11 & 120.00
Next support: 92.40/90.46
Recent price action of Alibaba suggests that a potential bullish reversal scenario has just occurred. As long as the 99.70 monthly pivotal support holds, Alibaba may see an upside movement to test its intermediate term range top resistance at 111.111.
Only a clear break above 111.11 is likely to trigger a further rally to retest its current all-time high at 120.00. However, failure to hold above 99.70 may invalidate the bullish reversal scenario to see a further decline towards the next support at 92.40/90.46
Source: Charts are from eSignal
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.