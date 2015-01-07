Alibaba Group (BABA) – Reacted off significant support

Key elements

The recent down move from its 13 November 2014 high has managed to reacted off a significant support at 99.70 (pull-back support from the 13 Nov 2014 high + horizontal support from the 19 Aug 2014 high + low of the “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick seen in 09 Dec 2014)

The Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region.

The 99.70 support also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 99.70

Resistance: 111.11 & 120.00

Next support: 92.40/90.46

Conclusion

Recent price action of Alibaba suggests that a potential bullish reversal scenario has just occurred. As long as the 99.70 monthly pivotal support holds, Alibaba may see an upside movement to test its intermediate term range top resistance at 111.111.

Only a clear break above 111.11 is likely to trigger a further rally to retest its current all-time high at 120.00. However, failure to hold above 99.70 may invalidate the bullish reversal scenario to see a further decline towards the next support at 92.40/90.46

Source: Charts are from eSignal

