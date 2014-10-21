Coca-Cola Co. (KO) – Bullish signals sighted at support

Coca-Cola will be announcing its latest Q3 earnings today, 21 Oct 2014. Let us take a look at the current technical structure of Coca-Cola.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 42.45

Resistance: 44.87 & 48.00

Next support: 40.15

Key elements

From the weekly chart, the long term (multi-year) uptrend remains intact as it continues to evolve within the ascending channel with the upper boundary set at 48.00 (also corresponds with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection).

Zooming into the daily chart, the recent two weeks decline from its Oct 2014 high of 44.87 is only around 2.5% as compared the broader market (S&P 500) of 9%. From this observation, Coca- Cola is a potential outperformance play.

Recent price action has closed above the high of a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which was detected at its pivotal support of 42.45 and just above the 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal and exited from its overbought region.

Conclusion

As long as the 42.45 pivotal support holds, Coca-Cola is likely to see a potential rally to retest the Oct 2014 swing high at 44.87 before the long-term target of 48.00. However, a break below 42.45 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline toward the gap support and lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel at 40.15

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.