u s shares highlight coca cola co 77002014

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) – Bullish signals sighted at support Coca-Cola will be announcing its latest Q3 earnings today, 21 Oct 2014. Let us take a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2014 5:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) – Bullish signals sighted at support

Coca-Cola-weekly

Coca-Cola-Hammer at support

Coca-Cola will be announcing its latest Q3 earnings today, 21 Oct 2014. Let us take a look at the current technical structure of Coca-Cola.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 42.45

Resistance: 44.87 & 48.00

Next support: 40.15

Key elements

From the weekly chart, the long term (multi-year) uptrend remains intact as it continues to evolve within the ascending channel with the upper boundary set at 48.00 (also corresponds with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection).

Zooming into the daily chart, the recent two weeks decline from its Oct 2014 high of 44.87 is only around 2.5% as compared the broader market (S&P 500) of 9%. From this observation, Coca- Cola is a potential outperformance play.

Recent price action has closed above the high of a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which was detected at its pivotal support of 42.45 and just above the 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal and exited from its overbought region.

Conclusion

As long as the 42.45 pivotal support holds, Coca-Cola is likely to see a potential rally to retest the Oct 2014 swing high at 44.87 before the long-term target of 48.00. However, a break below 42.45 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline toward the gap support and lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel at 40.15

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.