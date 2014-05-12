Wal Mart (WMT) – Potential push up towards ascending range top

Pivot (key support): 77.50

Resistance: 82.47/82.97

Next support: 76.00 & 73.80

Wal Mart has continued to show signs of strength as it continued to trade above its 34-day Moving Average (in red). In addition, the Stochastic has just exited from its oversold region and still has further upside potential towards the overbought region.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 77.50 holds, Wal Mart is likely to see an upside movement to test the upper boundary of the ascending range configuration at 82.47/82.97 (multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees).

However, a break below the 77.50 support may expose the next support at 76.00 and a break below 76.00 is likely to see a slide to test the lower boundary of the ascending range configuration at 73.80.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

