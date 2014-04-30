Merck (MRK) – Bullish breakout from “Ascending Triangle”, further potential upside ahead

Intermediate support: 56.65

Pivot (key support): 56.48

Resistance: 61.80

Next support: 53.57

Merck has broken above the neckline resistance of its bullish “Ascending Triangle” chart pattern accompanied by an increase in volume. This price behaviour suggests the continuation of its multi-month uptrend.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 56.48 (20-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel) holds, Merck is likely to see a further rally to target 61.80 next (potential exit target of the “Ascending Triangle”, upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 01 Nov 2013 low).

However, a break below 56.48 may damage the uptrend to see a decline towards the next support at 53.57 (also the 100-day Moving Average).

Source: Chart is from eSignal

