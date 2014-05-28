Chesapeake Energy (CHK) – Rebounding from support

Pivot (key support): 27.45

Resistance: 31.80/32.30

Next support: 25.75

Chesapeake Energy has been evolving within an ascending channel since May 2012 which suggests that its multi-year uptrend remains intact.

Recent price action has managed to stage a rebound from the 27.45 former resistance now turns support level. In addition, bullish signals have been sighted at this support region. Price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “One White Soldier” coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region.

All these positive elements suggest that Chesapeake Energy is likely to see a further upside movement to target the 31.80/32.30 region (confluence of Fibonacci projections from different degrees & upper boundary of the ascending channel).

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 27.45 may see a slide to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 25.75

Source: Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.