Bank of America (BAC) – A potential bullish reversal is round the corner

What happened this week

BAC continued to tumble after the announcement of its weaker than expected Q1 earnings mostly due to legal expenses amounting to US$6 billion. It has seen a decline close to 13% from the 21 Mar 2014 high of 18.03.

Key Elements

Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick at its ascending channel support and close to the 200-day Moving Average.

Stochastic oscillator has continued to flash a bullish divergence signal.

The recent decline has stalled at the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 30 Sep 2013 low at 15.80.

From Elliot Wave perspective, BAC appears to have completed a 4th wave irregular correction at the 11 Apr 2014 low of 15.60 whereby a bullish 5th wave should follow.

Levels

Pivot (key support): 15.60

Resistance: 16.83, 18.03 & 19.00

Next support: 15.00

Conclusion

As long as the pivot (key support) at 15.60 holds, BAC is likely to see a recovery towards 16.83 before its Mar 2014 swing high at 18.03. Only a clear break above 18.03 may trigger a further rally to target 19.00 next (key long-term resistance, upper boundary of the ascending channel & close to the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 Jun 2013 low).

However, a break below 15.60 is likely to see a further decline towards the next support at 15.00.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

