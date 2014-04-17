u s share highlight bank of america 53132014
Bank of America (BAC) – A potential bullish reversal is round the corner What happened this week BAC continued to tumble after the announcement of […]
BAC continued to tumble after the announcement of its weaker than expected Q1 earnings mostly due to legal expenses amounting to US$6 billion. It has seen a decline close to 13% from the 21 Mar 2014 high of 18.03.
Pivot (key support): 15.60
Resistance: 16.83, 18.03 & 19.00
Next support: 15.00
As long as the pivot (key support) at 15.60 holds, BAC is likely to see a recovery towards 16.83 before its Mar 2014 swing high at 18.03. Only a clear break above 18.03 may trigger a further rally to target 19.00 next (key long-term resistance, upper boundary of the ascending channel & close to the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 Jun 2013 low).
However, a break below 15.60 is likely to see a further decline towards the next support at 15.00.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
