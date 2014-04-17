u s share highlight bank of america 53132014

Bank of America (BAC) – A potential bullish reversal is round the corner What happened this week BAC continued to tumble after the announcement of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2014 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank of America (BAC) – A potential bullish reversal is round the corner

Graph - Bank of America has formed a bullish

What happened this week

BAC continued to tumble after the announcement of its weaker than expected Q1 earnings mostly due to legal expenses amounting to US$6 billion. It has seen a decline close to 13% from the 21 Mar 2014 high of 18.03.

Key Elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick at its ascending channel support and close to the 200-day Moving Average.
  • Stochastic oscillator has continued to flash a bullish divergence signal.
  • The recent decline has stalled at the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 30 Sep 2013 low at 15.80.
  • From Elliot Wave perspective, BAC appears to have completed a 4th wave irregular correction at the 11 Apr 2014 low of 15.60 whereby a bullish 5th wave should follow.

Levels 

Pivot (key support): 15.60

Resistance: 16.83, 18.03 & 19.00

Next support: 15.00

Conclusion

As long as the pivot (key support) at 15.60 holds, BAC is likely to see a recovery towards 16.83 before its Mar 2014 swing high at 18.03. Only a clear break above 18.03 may trigger a further rally to target 19.00 next (key long-term resistance, upper boundary of the ascending channel & close to the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 Jun 2013 low).

However, a break below 15.60 is likely to see a further decline towards the next support at 15.00.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.