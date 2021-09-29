Two trades to watch WTI oil EURGBP

WTI falls for a second day after an unexpected rise in inventories. EIA data in focus. EUR/GBP eases with Eurozone economic sentiment data due.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 29, 2021 3:44 AM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

WTI falls for second day 

Oil prices are heading lower for a second straight session after a surprise build in US crude oil supplies. 

API data revealed a build of 4.127 million barrels well over a draw of 2.333 million barrels expected and after a 6.1 million draw recorded the previous week. 

Attention will turn to EIA data which is due later. Should this confirm the build, it will be the first build in 2 months. 

Oil rallied hard across the past week on tight supply concerns and as demand rises as countries emerge from pandemic lockdowns. The OPEC world oil outlook report sees demand outstripping 

An energy crunch in Asia is also helping to underpin the price of oil.  

Learn more about trading oil 

Where next for WTI oil prices? 

 WTI oil continues to trade within an ascending channel dating back to August 23rdon the 4 hour chart. After finding resistance at 7660 the July high, the price is falling lower, taking out support at 76.00 and 74.00 the previous double tops.  The bearish crossover on the MACD supports further downside. 

It would take a move below 72.63 the 50 sma and 71.35 the lower band of the rising channel for sellers to gain traction.  

A recovery would need to retake 74.00 and 76.00 in order to make another attempt of 76.60 

 

EUR/GBP looks to economic data 

EURGBP posted its largest gain in six months, taking the pair to a two-month tops.  

The Euro rallied following upbeat German consumer confidence whilst the Pound slumped as the outlook for the UK economy darkened. Supply chain bottlenecks, labour shortages, no petrol at the pumps combined panicking investors who sold the pound. 

Looking ahead Eurozone consumer confidence data will be in focus in addition to speeches from ECB’s Lagarde and BoE’s Andrew Bailey. 

Learn more about the Euro


Where next for EUR/GBP? 

The rally in EUR/GBP found resistance just shy of the 200 sma in the previous session at 0.8641. The price is seen easing in early European trade. Should support hold at 0.8613 the high September 7th & 23rd the bulls will remain hopeful of another attempt of the 200 sma at 0.8650.  

Meanwhile a move below 0.8613 could bring the 50 sma at 0.8550 into focus. It would take a move below the rising trendline support at 0.8530 for the sellers to change the bias. 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Crude Oil EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
July 5, 2024 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 2, 2024 08:27 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 17, 2024 03:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.