﻿

Two trades to watch: WTI oil, DAX

Crude oil struggles around $80.00. DAX flat as DTE raises outlook EZ industrial production due.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2021 8:29 AM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Crude oil struggles around $80.00

Crude oil struggled to rebound from the weekly low and is edging lower once again. This week has been a volatile week for crude oil.

The US Dollar is sitting at 16-month highs and inflation at 30 year highs, prompting expectations that the US could adopt measures to ease the price of oil such as releasing strategic reserves.

Whilst supply remains tight demand continues to rise, particularly as air travel and trans-Atlantic travel picks up.

OPEC cuts its demand outlook for Q4 by 330,000 barrels per day from last month.

Baker Hughes rig count data is due later today.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for WTI crude oil?

WTI crude oil has been trending lower since October 25th. The price hit a low of 77.70 on 4th November and has been attempting to rebound.

However, failure to retake the 200 sma and the bearish RSAI suggests more downside could be on the cards.

Immediate support can be seen at 79.43 the weekly low. Beyond that the November low of 77.70 comes into play and 74.80 October 7 low.

Buyers need to see a move above the 200 sma at the 80.60 and expose the 81.30. A move above the falling trend line at $83.95.

Oil Chart

DAX flat as DTE raises outlook EZ industrial production due

The Dax is opening roughly flat along with its European peers in what is expected to be a relatively quiet session.

Concerns over the surprise jump in US inflation appear to be easing.

Deutsche Telecom beat forecasts for earnings and raised its full year outlook for the third time this year.

Eurozone industrial production data is due to show a contraction of 0.5% MoM in September, after -1.6% contraction in August.

Learn more about the DAX

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is extending its rebound from 14750 struck at the start of October, the uptrend remains. The price has been in consolidation mode over the past week, holding above the key 16,000 level.

Buyers could look for a move above 16106 for a bullish breakout towards 16430.

Meanwhile sellers might look for a move below 15985 the weekly low to indicate further losses.

DAX chart  

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices Dax

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Today 05:44 AM
AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
Today 03:44 AM
AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot
Today 01:55 AM
Gold forecast: Pullback on the radar - just don’t expect Armageddon
Yesterday 11:24 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: US Index Uptrends Remain Healthy for Now
Yesterday 06:08 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Gearing up for a breakout?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Crude oil rises on production cuts, ASX 200 set to retrace? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
March 25, 2024 10:27 PM
    Chart showing uptrend
    The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 19, 2024 02:03 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 18, 2024 06:10 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 17, 2024 11:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.