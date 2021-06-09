Two trades to watch WTI crude oil USDCAD

WTI crude oil trades at $70 for the first time in 32 months. USD/CAD looks to BoC for fresh direction.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 9, 2021 3:37 AM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

WTI crude oil hits $70 

Oil prices are on the rise amid signs of strong demand from western economies. The successful vaccine rollout and summer driving season in US and Europe fuel demand expectations. 

Data from TomTom showed congestion in 15 European cities is at its highest level since the pandemic started. 

Meanwhile the prospect of Iranian oil re-entering the market faded as US Secretary of State said that sanctions on Iran were unlikely to be lifted. 

API crude inventories fell by 2.1 million in line with forecasts. 

EIA stockpile data is due 

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

WTI has just pushed over $70 following a period of consolidation around the 32 month high. 

WTI trades above its ascending trendline dating back to November. It trades above its upward pointing 50 & 100 sma. The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory favoring a move towards $72.0. 

A breakthrough $72 could bring $72.85 the May 2018 high into play. 

It would take a move below 66.50 to negate the near term uptrend. 

Learn more about what moves oil prices 

 

USD/CAD looks to BoC for direction 

The bullish run on oil prices is underpinning the commodity linked loonie, as WTI crude oil hits $70 for the first time since 2018. 

Investors look to BoC for fresh impetus. The BoC has been more hawkish as the first major bank to cut back on its pandemic stimulus programme at the April meeting. It also brought forward -guidance for the first rate rise to H2 2022. 

The US Dollar Index trades flat after booking mild gains in the previous session. Investors remain focused on tomorrow’s CPI data amid concerns of rising inflationary pressures. 

Where next for USD/CAD ?

USD/CAD has been consolidating over the past month, capped on the upside by 1.2150 and on the lower side by 1.20 in a pause in the recent downtrend.  

Failure for the pair to register a meaningful move higher suggests that the bear trend could still have more legs to run.   

Any recovery in the pair would need to retake 1.2145 in order to push ahead to 1.22. 

Support can be seen at 1.2050 the weekly swing low. A breakthrough here could open the door to the key 1.20 psychological level. Failure to defend this level could see USD/CAD decline towards 1.1920 the low May 2015. 

Learn more about trading forex

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.