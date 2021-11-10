Two trades to watch: Gold, AUD/USD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 10, 2021 8:09 AM
20 views
Gold trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold looks to US inflation

Gold has been advancing in recent sessions on US Dollar weakness and as treasury yields dropped. However, today both yields and the greenback are rising on inflation fears, after Chinese CPI & PPI jumped, pulling dollar denominated gold lower off a two month.

US PPI came in at 8.6% YoY and 0.6% MoM, roughly in line with forecasts. However, with PPI so high, its hard to see CPI falling significantly as business can either absorb the higher costs or pass them on to customers.

CPI could provide clues over the timing of the next rate hike. CPI is expected at 5.3%YoY in October down from 5.4%. Core CPI is expected to hold steady at 4%.

Learn more about trading gold

Where next for gold prices?

A break out a symmetrical triangle in addition to the RSI sitting in bullish territory is keeping the buyers optimistic of further gains.

Buyers need a close over 1335the September high to cement further upside towards 1863.

Meanwhile a fall below 1803 the upper band of the triangle could expose the 200 sma at 1792. It would take a move below 1771 the lower band of the triangle for sellers to gain traction.

Gold chart

AUD/USD tests 50 sma after Chinese inflation, real estate concerns

AUD/USD falls lower after Chinese inflation surged and amid growing concerns over the health of the indebted Chinese real estate sector.

Chinse whole sales inflation, PPI jumped to a 26 year high at 13.5% yoy up from 10.7%. Chinese CPI also riose  to 1.5% YoY, ahead of forecasts of 1.4%.

Chinese authorities have taken steps in recent months, particularly in the commodities markets to cool inflation, however there are few signs of this being reflected in data yet.

Fantasia Holdings a Chinese real estate firm traded 50% lower after failing to make a coupon payment last month. This comes after Evergrande also teetered on the brink of collapse.

US CPI data is due later.

Where next for AU/USD?

AUD/USD faced rejection at the 200 sma, breaking below 0.7475 support and is currently testing the 50 sma at 0.7360.

The RSI has tipped into bearish territory suggesting further losses could be on the cards.

Support can be seen at 0.7315 the late September high opening the door to 0.73 round number and 0.7225 the October 6 swing low.

Should the 50 sma hold a rebound towards 0.74 round number and 0.7480 the September high could be on the cards.

AUDUSD Chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 


 

Related tags: Commodities Gold AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 01:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.