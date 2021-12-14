Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, WTI oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 14, 2021 8:16 AM
15 views
downtrend chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls despite upbeat jobs data

GBP/USD is edging lower despite encouraging jobs data. UK unemployment ticked lower to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3%.

The claimant count dropped by an impressive 49.8k in November, after falling by 14.9k in October.

Wages including bonuses eased lower but ca\me in above expectations at 4.9%

The data suggests that the labour market is holding up well following the winding down of the furlough scheme, which is what the BoE wanted to see. However, with Omicron cases on the rise, the data BoE is unlikely to hike rates this month, regardless of the jobs data.

Omicron concerns are keeping the mood towards the pound depressed after the UK recorded its first Omicron death.

Learn more about trading the pound

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD broke the below a falling trendline support at the start of December, before finding support at 1.3161 the yearly low. The recovery the 2021 low faced rejection at the 5-week falling resistance.

Currently the price remains below the falling trendline resistance but above support at 1.3160. The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory.

A breakthrough 1.3160 could bring 1.31 round number into focus.

Meanwhile buyers could look for a move over 1.3270 yesterday’s high and falling trendline resistance to open the door to 1.33 round number and trendline resistance.

gbpusd chart

Crude oil struggles on Omicron concerns, API data due

Oil is struggling to stay in positive territory after booking losses in the previous session. Concerns over Omicron, tighter COVID restrictions.

China identified its first case of Omicron and authorities swiftly implemented lockdown restrictions. A surge in COVID cases in China, the world’s largest importer of oil could hurt the demand outlook for oil.

Beyond COVID news attention will now turn to the API and EIA inventory data. API crude oil stockpile data is due later today. Last week API inventories fell by -3.089M. Another decline could offer some support to oil prices. A build in stockpiles could pull jittery oil markets lower.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for crude oil?

WTI oil’s rebound from 62.26 has stalled around the 100 sma on the 4-hour chart. The price is so far being supported by the weekly low and 50 sma around 70.20. The RSI is attempting to point higher but is broadly neutral.

Buyers will look for a move over the 100 sma at 71.70 and the December high of 73.70 in order to charge higher towards 74.50 the November 21 low.

Sellers will look for a move below 70.20 the weekly low and 50 sma. A break through here opens the door to support at 69.20 the swing high December 3 and 65.40 the December 3 low.

Oil chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP/USD Forex Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 10, 2023 11:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.