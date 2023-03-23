Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, Gold

GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE rate decision. Gold rises post Fed and looks to jobless claims.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 23, 2023 8:26 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE rate decision

  • BoE to hike rates by 25 bps
  • Weigh up high inflation & banking stress
  • GBP/USD trades above 1.23 at a 6-week high

GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 to a six-week high following the Federal Reserve’s dovish interest rate hike and as investors look ahead to the BoE rate hike.

The BoE is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points in a move that will mark the 11th straight rate hike and takes the interest rate to 4.25%.

The meeting comes as the bank weighs up a surprise increase in inflation to 10.4% YoY and the recent stresses in financial stability. The vote is expected to be split, with some policymakers expected to vote to keep rates on hold. However, while the BoE has other tools available to help with financial stability, as we saw post Autumn’s mini-Budget, the bank’s principal tool for fighting inflation is to hike rates.

The 25 basis point rate hike is 94% priced in by the market, which means that the upside following a hike could be limited. There is still a small possibility that the Bank of England will choose to keep interest rates on hold in order to assess the recent fallout in the banking sector and hike again in May. Such a decision could pull the pound sharply lower.

Forward guidance will also be closely watched, with the BoE expected to be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has rebounded from 1.18, the 2023 low, rising above the 200, 100 & 50 sma and above resistance at 1.2270, the February 14 high.

This, along with the bullish RSI, keeps buyers hopeful of further gains towards 1.2450, the 2023 high. A rise above here sees 1.2665, the May high comes into focus.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.2275, with a break below here exposing the 50 sma at 1.2150 and 1.2025 the March 15 low.

gbpusd chart

 

Gold rises post Fed and looks to jobless claims

  • Fed hikes by 25 bps
  • Near end of hiking cycle
  • Gold looks towards resistance at $2000

Gold prices jumped 1.6% on Wednesday after the Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. While Fed Chair Powell pushed back on market expectations of a rate cut this year, the market focused on the more  the Fed’s less hawkish adjustment to the statement: the removal “ongoing increases” from the statement, suggesting that the central bank is nearing the end of the hiking cycle.

The 2-year treasury yield and USD fell, boosting non-yielding, USD denominated gold. However it is worth keeping in mind that while the market is still pricing in a rate cut this year, the Fed isn’t so this does leave gold vulnerable to a re-pricing should the latter prove correct as the year progresses.

Today, in addition to the BoE and the SNP US jobless claims will be in focus. US jobless claims are expected to rise 197k from 192k the week before. Weaker than expected jobless claims could fuel the less hawkish Fed bets and boost Gold.

Where next for Gold?

The rise above resistance at 1960, plus the bullish RSI keeps buye5rs hopeful of further gains. Buyers need to break above resistance at 1998-2000 to open the door to 2009 the 2023 high. A rise above here creates a higher high.

On the flip side, sellers could be encouraged by the long upper wick on Monday's candle suggestiNg that there was little appetite at the higher price. A break below support at 1960 could open the door to 1934 the weekly low.

 

gold chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas BOE GBP USD Gold

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
Today 04:29 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 03:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX starts the new month on the front foot
Today 01:09 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
Today 05:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:29 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:00 PM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 03:34 AM
        stocks_02
        Nikkei 225 tracks Wall Street higher, gold bears eye another drop
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.