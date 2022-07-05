Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, CAC40

GBP/USD looks to PMI data, financial stability report. CAC 40 rises ahead of PMI, French industrial production.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2022 8:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

GBP/USD looks to PMI data, financial stability report

GBP/USD is edging lower, paring earlier gains, on resurgent USD demand ahead of PMI data and the financial stability report.

The services PMI is expected to confirm the preliminary print of 53.1 in June and comes after the manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to show the weakest growth in 2 years.

The BoE’s semi-annual financial stability report could catch investors’ attention, which should address how banks and consumers cope with higher interest rates.

BoE’s Tenreyo, a known dove, will speak later in the session.

Meanwhile, the USD has jumped higher after a subdued start to the week. Factory orders data is the main release stateside.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades below the 20 & 50 sma and falling trendline. GBP/USD failed to rise above support at 1.2150, which, combined with the bearish RSI, keeps sellers hopeful of further downside. Sellers need to break below support at 1.1975, the June low, to 1.1935, the 2022 low. Beyond here, the 1.19 round figure comes into focus.

Buyers will look for a move over 1.2160, the May low, and yesterday’s high, exposing the 20 sma at 1.2250 and 1.2370 the 50 sma. It would take a move over 1.2430 the June 16 high to create a higher high.

GBPUSD

CAC 40 rises ahead of PMI, French industrial production data

The French index is pushing higher in early trade, boosted by the risk-on mood in the market. Upbeat Chinese service sector data combined with news that Biden is considering rolling back some tariffs on China is helping buoy sentiment, even as recession fears linger.

Attention now moves to the PMI data that will be released for France and the eurozone as a whole. French industrial production is also due to be released.

Despite the improved mood, concerns over the economic outlook remain as energy prices rise amid a tightening global financial conditions.

The minutes of the latest ECB meeting will be released tomorrow.

Where next for the CAC?

The CAC rebounded from support at 5830 but ran into resistance at the 20 sma, which has capped the upside in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a multi-month rising trendline support has been limiting losses.

The RSI is in bearish territory, so it supports further downside. Sellers need to break below 5860 the rising trendline support to test 5750, the 2022 low.

Buyers will need to rise above the 20 sma at 6025 to bring 6150, the late June high, into play and create a higher high.

 

cac507ci
Related tags: Trade Ideas CAC GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.