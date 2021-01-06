



At the time of writing Democrat Warnock has won a seat and the votes are still being counted for the second seat. A blue sweep will pave an easier path for Joe Biden to push ahead with his political agenda of reversing Trump’s tax cuts, higher wages and tougher regulation.





UK service sector PMI data is expected to confirm 49.9 a slight contraction in December. However with the UK back in lockdown, this could deteriorate rapidly near term.





BoE Governor Andrew Baily is due to testify before the Treasury Select Committee.



